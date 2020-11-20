How to boost your immune system with COVID-19 spiking and flu season underway

With flu season underway and COVID-19 sweeping the nation, doctors say boosting your immunity the natural way can reduce your chances of getting sick.

Health experts say to start by reducing your sugar intake. According to Dr. Stephen Sinatra, sugar can stifle the activity of white blood cells making it harder for your body to fight against illness.

But with the holiday season upon us, fighting the sugar craving won't be easy. Cardiologist Stephen Sinatra suggests satisfying that sweet tooth the healthier way by adding berries to your small slice of pumpkin pie. Berries have bioflavonoids, carotenoids and polyphenols, which support the immune system.

Consuming Vitamin C rich foods, such as peppers, broccoli, and oranges, are also essential to avoid respiratory infections. Zinc, found in meat, seeds and nuts, is just as important. According to the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, a zinc deficiency could make battling the virus harder and could lead to a long hospital stay and higher death rates.

As for Vitamin D, Dr. Sinatra says it’s like a knockout punch against COVID. But getting enough of it could be a challenge this time of year. With more people at home under quarantine and less sunlight during cold months, Dr. Sinatra recommends at least 2,000 to 5,000 units of Vitamin D3 a day during the pandemic.

Finally, take quercetin. It's a bioflavonoid found in onions, black tea and green apples. Also, be sure to get plenty of sleep and exercise. Stepping up your nutrients will put you on a path to boosting your body’s natural defenses.

This story originally reported by Stacy-Ann Gooden on PIX11.com.