Hospital plays 'Don't Stop Believin'' for all discharged COVID-19 patients

NEW YORK, N.Y. – A hospital in New York City is using a rock anthem to celebrate every one of its COVID-19 patients who are on the road to recovery.

Each time a COVID-19 patient is discharged from New York Presbyterian Queens, the hospital says it’s playing Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” throughout the building.

Tuesday morning, the hospital tweeted a video of two patients being discharged as the song plays and the staff celebrates by dancing.

The hospital says the gesture is meant to be a message of hope during these challenging times.

"Every patient discharge gives hope to New York Presbyterian Queens staff. They are encouraged to see their patients recovering and going home," the president of the hospital, Jaclyn Mucaria, told GMA.

New York has been especially hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The state has reported more COVID-19 cases than any country outside the U.S. with more than 196,100 people sick with the illness as of Tuesday.

According to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University, more than 10,000 people in New York state have now died as a result of the virus.

