Hong Kong Disneyland closing again due to COVID-19 concerns, reports say

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kin Cheung/AP
Visitors wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, take a selfie at the Hong Kong Disneyland on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Hong Kong Disneyland on Thursday opened its doors to visitors for the first time in nearly five months, at a reduced capacity and with social distancing measures in place. The theme park closed temporarily at the end of January due to the coronavirus outbreak, and is the second Disney-themed park to re-open worldwide, after Shanghai Disneyland. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Posted at 8:58 AM, Jul 13, 2020
HONG KONG – Hong Kong Disneyland is closing again due to COVID-19 concerns, according to multiple reports.

In a statement obtained by CNN and CNBC, a Disney spokesperson said the resort will temporarily close starting on July 15.

Disney says the closure is in line with COVID-19 prevention efforts that government and public health authorities are implementing across Hong Kong as the area experiences a spike in coronavirus cases.

The spokesperson added that the resort’s hotels will remain open with “adjusted levels of services.”

The closure comes less than a month after the park reopened to visitors on June 18 after first closing in January, when the coronavirus pandemic began in China.

When the park reopened, officials implemented a list of health and safety measures, including social distancing in queues, restaurants, attraction vehicles and other facilities. Character experiences with close interaction were also suspended. And visitors were required to wear masks.

The Hong Kong attraction was the second Disney-themed park to reopen worldwide, behind Shanghai Disneyland. The latest to reopen was Disney World in Orlando, Florida, over the weekend.

Many are concerned about Disney World reopening as Florida continues to report major spikes in COVID-19. Just Sunday, the state shattered the national record for the largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases. California had the previous record of daily positive cases — 11,694, set on Wednesday. New York had 11,571 on April 15.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.