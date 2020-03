Honda says it will suspend production on vehicles at all production plants in North America in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company will suspend production beginning March 23 through March 31. Honda says it will continue to pay the 27,000 employees affected by the pause in production.

In the United States, the shutdown will close plants in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana and Ohio.

Honda says the pause reduction by 40,000 vehicles.

This story is breaking and will be updated.