Home restrictions on New Yorkers extended another month

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
John Minchillo/AP
A pedestrian wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns walks past a sign thanking medical personal outside Elmhurst Hospital Center, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 2:32 PM, Apr 16, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state will extend its stay-at-home restrictions at least through May 15.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that transmission rates still need to be tamed as he prolonged the restrictions that have left most New Yorkers housebound.

Meanwhile New York City is getting ready to use 11,000 empty hotel rooms for coronavirus quarantines.

City officials also are grappling with a projected $7.4 billion loss in tax revenue because of the crisis.

New York state recorded 606 COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, the lowest daily number in two weeks. 

