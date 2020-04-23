High school seniors try to stay positive as COVID-19 robs them of milestones

GIBSONTON, Fla. – Perhaps no group is losing more milestones during this coronavirus pandemic than high school seniors.

Many are missing out on some formative moments like senior trips, prom, college visits and graduation ceremonies.

We caught up with a group of the upperclassmen and their parents in Gibsonton, Florida, as they attended a drive-thru cap and gown pickup.

The East Bay High School seniors were picking up their graduation gear, even though their ceremony has been tentatively rescheduled from May to July.

Many of the students, parents and staff at the school are trying to stay positive amid the challenges of dealing with effects of COVID-19.

The valedictorian of the class, Ethan, had some wise words for his classmates.

“Nothing is ever given, and we have to be appreciative of what is in front of us because we never know when it’s going to come again,” he said.

Two other seniors, Alexis Gold and Nathan Diaz, said their class will persevere.

“People should know that the 2020 seniors are strong we're dedicated towards everything,” said Gold.

“We do understand the circumstances we just wish something could be done about it,” said Diaz. “Yeah, we just want to see graduation.”

