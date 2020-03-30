Healthy meals going to communities in need during coronavirus pandemic

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- Eat healthy, stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

That's the message from a non-profit group in Florida that's making sure healthy meals are going to communities in need.

Eat Better Live Better, an organization that focuses on childhood nutrition and combating childhood obesity, plans to provide struggling families with bags of groceries during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Fruit, vegetables, whole grains, oatmeal, and more will be included in the bags.

"Schools are closed, jobs have been lost and families need our help!" the non-profit wrote on Facebook. "With schools closed and our programs canceled, our priority will be to provide families with healthy and sustainable foods during this crisis."

"There’s no way for me to go in and carry out my nutrition program, which we’ve served about 7,000 kids countywide right now," said Debra Tendrich, the founder of Eat Better Live Better. "So we ended up shifting our focus to actually work with the latter part of our mission which is to provide healthy foods."

200 families and counting have signed up for the program, according to Tendrich.

"When I hear pandemic or COVID-19, I hear food crisis," Tendrich said.

The organization has already raised enough money for 100 bags, but Tendrich said the goal is feed around 1,000 families within three months.

"When I see people I need, that’s what gets me energized and ready to do more," said Tendrich.

Eat Better Live Better is asking for financial donations, which you can make by clicking here.

You can also donate a gift card from Publix, Winn Dixie, Aldi, Walmart, and Target, or a generic Visa/Mastercard gift card.

Just mail that gift card to:

Eat Better Live Better

301 W. Atlantic Avenue

Suite O6

Delray Beach, FL 33444

In addition, you can order the following food items online from Publix, Walmart, Amazon, or any other food suppliers and have them shipped to the address listed above:



Green beans

Broccoli florets

Canned vegetables

Apples

Oranges

Rice (long grain & wild)

Lentils/Beans

Salad mixes

Spinach (clipped, fresh)

Tomatoes (grape, fresh)

Pasta marinara sauce

Whole grain pasta

Peanut butter (natural)

Oatmeal

Popcorn kit with coconut oil

This story was originally published by Sabirah Rayford and Matt Papaycik.