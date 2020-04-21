Menu

HBO Max set for May 27 launch, initial lineup announced

AP
This image released by WarnerMedia shows the logo for the new HBO Max streaming platform, launching May 27. (WarnerMedia via AP)
Posted at 12:16 PM, Apr 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-21 15:16:45-04

NEW YORK (AP) — The streaming service HBO Max will launch May 27, AT&T's WarnerMedia announced Tuesday, signalling that the so-called streaming wars won't subside because of the coronavirus pandemic.

HBO Max will be among the most expensive streaming services, at a price of $14.99 a month.

But WarnerMedia is hoping a deep library of HBO hits, including "Game of Thrones" and "Succession"; DC Comics blockbuster movies like "Wonder Woman" and "The Dark Knight"; and hit TV shows including "Friends" and "South Park" will be enough to lure viewers.

While stay-at-home orders have led to viewership spikes across streaming services, a record rise in unemployment will make the higher cost of HBO Max prohibitive for some.

