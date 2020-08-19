Menu

Hawaii delays tourism reopening until at least October

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Eugene Tanner/AP
High surf breaks on Oahu's Windward coast as seen from the Makapuu Lookout, Sunday, July 26, 2020, in Honolulu. The high winds and big surf are being generated by Hurricane Douglas. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
Posted at 2:30 PM, Aug 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-19 17:30:25-04

Hawaii will remain effectively closed to tourists until at least October 1.

The state currently has a strict 14-day quarantine for anyone coming to the islands, tourists and returning residents alike. The quarantine stopped tourism as it states anyone arriving must remain at a home or hotel for 14 days (not a vacation rental), and cannot visit other islands or tourist locations, or rent a car.

This quarantine plan started in March and was supposed to be relaxed September 1 to allow visitors to bypass the quarantine if they presented a negative COVID-19 test. However, Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced this week the quarantine plan will remain as it is at least until September 30.

"We will continue to monitor the conditions here in Hawaii as well as key markets on the mainland to determine the appropriate start date for the pre-travel (COVID-19) testing program," he said.

As of Tuesday, Hawaii had a total of 5,349 reported COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths from the disease.

