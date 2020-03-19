Hallmark airing Christmas movie marathon this weekend to make staying inside easier

The coronavirus pandemic means people across the globe are practicing social distancing and staying at home whenever possible. To help pass the time, Hallmark is playing a Christmas movie marathon this weekend — because St. Patrick's Day is over and it's clearly time to get in the Christmas spirit?
Die-hard Hallmark Christmas movie fans are sure to enjoy the 3-day-long binge-a-thon. Here's the schedule, according to TV Guide:
March 20
12:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Detour
2:00 p.m. ET/PT: Holiday Date
4:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Love Story
6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Mingle All the Way
8:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under Wraps
10:00 p.m. ET/PT: Crown for Christmas
March 21
12:00 a.m. ET/PT: The Christmas Cottage
2:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Royal Christmas
3:30 a.m. ET/PT: Marry Me at Christmas
5:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Very Merry Mix-Up
7:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays
9:00 a.m. ET/PT: Snow Bride
11:00 a.m. ET/PT: Switched for Christmas
1:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Dollywood
3:00 p.m. ET/PT: The Nine Lives of Christmas
5:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at the Plaza
7:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Town
March 22
12:00 a.m. ET/PT: Picture a Perfect Christmas
2:00 a.m. ET/PT: The Sweetest Christmas
4:00 a.m. ET/PT: Coming Home for Christmas
6:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
8:00 a.m. ET/PT: Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe
10:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy
12:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Shoe Addict's Christmas
2:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under the Stars
4:00 p.m. ET/PT: Write Before Christmas
6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Rome
If Hallmark movies weren't enough, a social media trend has people across the country putting their Christmas lights back up to spread cheer during the pandemic.
So grab your loved ones, some snacks and a favorite blanket, celebrate Chrismas in March and follow CDC guidelines and stay in unless absolutely necessary.
This story was originally published by WFTS in Tampa, Florida.