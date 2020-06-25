Menu

Grand Canyon Univ. hoops team placed in quarantine

L.E. Baskow/AP
Fans in the Grand Canyon student section gesture as the team plays New Mexico State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Western Athletic Conference men's tournament title Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow)
Posted at 8:24 PM, Jun 24, 2020
Grand Canyon’s entire men’s basketball team has been placed in quarantine after four players and two support staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

All 14 players and two student managers are in quarantine at a designated on-campus residence hall for the next two weeks.

Players began reporting for voluntary individual workouts last week and were placed in quarantine for 72 hours pending results of coronavirus tests and physicals. Four players who were asymptomatic tested positive at the end of the 72 hours and were placed in quarantine while contact tracing was conducted.

Players who tested negative were placed in quarantine as a precaution and will be tested again. The two support staffers who tested positive will remain at home for two weeks.

