Gov. Cuomo directs New York State schools to remain closed through end of academic year

On Friday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that schools in New York State would remain closed through the end of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Existing meal services and childcare for essential workers would continue.

The order comes after weeks of wondering by parents, students, and teachers.

Western New York students last attended school in mid-March, with many schools announcing their closures between March 13 and March 17. At that time, Erie County announced all schools would be closed through April 20 ; Niagara County schools were closed indefinitely.

On April 6, Governor Cuomo announced that schools would be closed through April 29.

On April 9, Pennsylvania announced its schools would remain closed through the end of the academic year.

On April 11, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio announced schools in the city would remain closed through the end of the academic year. However, Gov. Cuomo later said the mayor did not have the authority to close them.

On April 16, Gov. Cuomo extended the PAUSE order-- and school closures-- through May 15.

Since then, the state has faced increased pressure from school districts and parents of students to decide on whether schools would reopen this academic year.

Right now, it's unclear how individual districts plan to handle any needs students may have to collect belongings left at their schools.

WKBW's Megan Erbacher first reported this story.