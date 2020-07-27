GOP to offer continued increased unemployment benefits — but at a much lower rate, reports say

Republicans are reportedly seeking to extend increased unemployment benefits in the next round of COVID-19 stimulus, but at a much lower rate, according to The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Both The Times and The Post report that Republican lawmakers are prepared to introduce a stimulus package that would continue increased unemployment insurance, but would reduce weekly aid from $600 a week to $200 a week.

The $600 federal payments, put in place by the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that was passed in March, expired over the weekend.

According to both The Times and The Post, the Republican plan would offer the $200 insurance for two months, during which time states would need to develop their own plans that would pay unemployed workers 70% of what they were making prior to the pandemic.

Many Republicans argue that the $600 a week payments created an incentive for those unemployed to not work, arguing that many were receiving more in unemployment insurance than they would if working.

Democrats favor extending the $600 payments through the end of the year with the HEROES Act — a stimulus package that passed through the House in May. The Senate has not yet taken action on the bill.

On Friday, Democrats argued that Republicans needed to work with them quickly in order to get payments to those that need them. Rep. Danny Davis, D-Illinois, argued that the benefits were needed because COVID-19 made it too dangerous for some to work, made others unable to work due to lost jobs, and made childcare more difficult due to the closure of schools.

Pelosi slammed the Republicans' delay in her press conference Friday, calling it a "dereliction" of their duty. She asked that Republicans "get something on paper" so that Democrats and the American people could see their plan.

Republicans have promised to propose new stimulus legislation in the coming days.