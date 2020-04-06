Google doodle thanks healthcare workers, researchers in COVID-19 crisis

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – Google launched a doodle series on Monday to honor those on the frontlines in the war against COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. On its homepage, the search engine company wrote, “To all the public health workers and to researchers in the scientific community, thank you.”

An animation on the page shows a heart being sent to the “e” in Google, which is dressed as a researcher standing at a podium.

Google also wrote, “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever.”

Many healthcare workers have died after contracting COVID-19 from patients they had treated. Newsweek reports that more than 100 doctors and nurses have lost their lives as a result of the virus.

As of Monday, more than 70,000 people have died from the virus worldwide and over 9,600 of those deaths were in the United States, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has confirmed at least 337,900 cases of COVID-19 and that number is expected to continue to rise as the virus spreads and more testing is performed.