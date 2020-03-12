For the second time this week, Dow losses trigger 'circuit-breaker,' halting trading

For the second time this week, markets were briefly halted trading as the market fell 7 percent, triggering a "circuit-breaker."

The New York Stock Exchange halted trading less than 10 minutes after the market opened, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 7 percent. Trading has since resumed, with the Dow down about 1,900 points as of 10 a.m. ET.

Stock exchange rules require that trading be halted for 15 minutes in the event of a 7 percent loss. Trading will be halted again for 15 minutes in the event of a 13 percent loss, and trading will end for the in the event of a 20 percent loss.

On Monday, markets also halted trading for 15 minutes when the market hit a circuit breaker.

The losses come hours after President Donald Trump announced that he was banning travel to Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also announced that he would ask Congress to subsidize small businesses that lost business as a result of the outbreak.