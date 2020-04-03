Getty Museum challenges public to recreate famous art with household items

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The J. Paul Getty Museum has presented a new online challenge to help keep people entertained while social distancing in their homes.

The illustrious Los Angeles museum is challenging the public to recreate works of art, but only with objects (or people) they have on hand.

“Choose your favorite artwork. Find three things lying around your house. Recreate the artwork with those items,” the museum tweeted. “And share with us.”

The museum even provided a link to its online collection, where you can browse artwork for inspiration.

Unlike online challenges of the past, this trend likely won’t cause serious injuries or prompt lawsuits. Instead, it leads to some hilarious social media posts.

The museum shared some great examples from its staff:



The Virgin, Saint Elizabeth, and the Infants John the Baptist and Christ, but now with more unicorns... https://t.co/EUDgg7362Y pic.twitter.com/uSqoPFGF2d — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 26, 2020



Along with providing a much-needed distraction during the coronavirus pandemic, the J. Paul Getty Trust is creating a $10 million COVID-19 relief fund to support L.A.-based museums and visual arts organizations during the crisis.

The fund will provide emergency operating support and recovery grants to small and mid-size organizations located in Los Angeles County.

In addition, the CCF Fellowships for Visual Artists, launched more than 30 years ago through an endowment from the J. Paul Getty Trust to the California Community Foundation, will this year be repurposed to provide emergency support to visual artists.

“Over the last 20 years Los Angeles has become one of the most vibrant, diverse, and relevant visual arts centers in the world, and we want to be certain that the region is able to remain a global arts leader,” said Getty President James Cuno. “Getty has been proud to play a role in this coming of age by leading the Pacific Standard Time regional arts collaboration. And at this juncture, we are moved by a sense of responsibility to support many of those same organizations as they struggle with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic fallout.”

Click here to learn more about the relief fund.

