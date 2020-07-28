Georgia gov, Atlanta to continue mediation on mask order

Georgia’s governor has withdrawn a request for an emergency order to block the state’s largest city from ordering people to wear masks in public or imposing other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic while a lawsuit on the matters is pending.

A spokesman for Gov. Brian Kemp announced late Monday that the Republican wanted “to continue productive, good faith negotiations” with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the City Council. The Republican governor argues local leaders cannot impose measures that are more or less restrictive than those in his executive orders.

The underlying lawsuit remains pending and the judge ordered the parties to continue mediation.

Georgia is among a handful of states that have not mandated the use of face coverings in indoor public spaces.