George Stephanopoulos says he's tested positive for COVID-19 despite lack of symptoms

"Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos revealed Monday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus — but unlike many who have contracted the virus, he says he not experienced any symptoms.

Stephanopoulos' diagnosis comes more than a week after his wife, actress and author Ali Wentworth, had tested positive with COVID-19. Stephanopoulos mentioned his wife's positive coronavirus test on "Good Morning America" on April 2.

Stephanopoulos said he wasn't surprised to learn that he had contracted the coronavirus, but said he's been completely asymptomatic.

"I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," he said on Good Morning America Monday. "I'm feeling great."

During the segment, ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton noted that Stephanopoulos and his family had been self-isolating since Wentworth began experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

Stephanopoulos has been anchoring "Good Morning America" from home since March 31.