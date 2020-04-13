Menu

George Stephanopoulos says he's tested positive for COVID-19 despite lack of symptoms

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2013 file photo, ABC Newsí George Stephanopoulos attends the 2013 Courage in Journalism and Lifetime Achievement Awards in New York. Newly-declared Republican presidential candidate Lindsey Graham's interview with George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America" Tuesday is the latest sign that the ABC anchor's donations to the Clinton Foundation seem not to have impeded his coverage of the upcoming presidential elections. Stephanopoulos has also interviewed declared or prospective candidates Rick Santorum, Martin O'Malley, Bobby Jindal and Ben Carson for ABC News since it was revealed last month that he had donated a total of $75,000 to the former president's foundation and failed to inform his bosses about it. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 5:55 AM, Apr 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-13 08:55:25-04

"Good Morning America" anchor George Stephanopoulos revealed Monday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus — but unlike many who have contracted the virus, he says he not experienced any symptoms.

Stephanopoulos' diagnosis comes more than a week after his wife, actress and author Ali Wentworth, had tested positive with COVID-19. Stephanopoulos mentioned his wife's positive coronavirus test on "Good Morning America" on April 2.

Stephanopoulos said he wasn't surprised to learn that he had contracted the coronavirus, but said he's been completely asymptomatic.

"I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," he said on Good Morning America Monday. "I'm feeling great."

During the segment, ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton noted that Stephanopoulos and his family had been self-isolating since Wentworth began experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

Stephanopoulos has been anchoring "Good Morning America" from home since March 31.

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.