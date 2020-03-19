George R.R. Martin writing next 'Game of Thrones' book while isolating himself due to pandemic

SANTA FE, N.M. – George R.R. Martin, the author of the books that inspired the TV show “Game of Thrones,” says he’s practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin provided the update to his fans in a blog post Tuesday, saying that he’s spending the time at his Santa Fe home writing the next book in the “Song of Ice and Fire” series.

“Truth be told, I am spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day,” he wrote. “Things are pretty grim in the Seven Kingdoms… but maybe not as grim as they may become here.”

As a 71-year-old man, Martin is in high risk age group for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. However, he says he’s taking the necessary precautions.

“For those of you who may be concerned for me personally… yes, I am aware that I am very much in the most vulnerable population, given my age and physical condition,” he wrote. “But I feel fine at the moment, and we are taking all sensible precautions. I am off by myself in a remote isolated location, attended by one of my staff, and I’m not going into town or seeing anyone.”

Martin, one of the most celebrated fantasy writers, went on to say that he can’t help feeling as if we are living in a science fiction novel.

“But not, alas, the sort of science fiction novel that I dreamed of living in when I was a kid, the one with the cities on the Moon, colonies on Mars, household robots programmed with the Three Laws, and flying cars,” wrote Martin, :I never liked the pandemic stories half so well…”

The writer also provided updates on the status of his businesses, including his bookstore, art installation and theater, as well as his nonprofit.

