Full-service gas station calming coronavirus fears with old-school ways

“We do everything for you”
Posted: 5:15 AM, Apr 03, 2020
Bob Lee’s full-service gas station in St. Petersburg, which has been around since 1947, is calming new coronavirus fears with old-school ways in which attendants do everything for drivers. Story: https://wfts.tv/2wSs42P
Full-service gas station calming coronavirus fears with old-school ways

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- At Bob Lee’s automotive wonderland in St. Petersburg, Florida, new fears about the coronavirus are being calmed by old-school charms.

The throwback gas station has been full service since the place opened in 1947. It is truly one of a kind — and beloved now more than ever.

Attendants do it all for you: pump gas, check your oil and tire pressure, even wash your windows.

Customers don’t have to touch a thing. They don’t even have to get out of their car. These days, that is a very popular way to do business.

“I think customers especially like it considering what’s going on right now,” said the current reigning Bob Lee, who also oversees a garage and tire company. “Just from a germ standpoint. We do everything for you.”

Attendants Steve and Sean work hard to give customers the full treatment.

Modern consolations include wearing gloves and using disinfectant.

One customer rolling through Bob Lee’s says the old-school experience gives him a much-needed sigh of relief.

“The best part is I can hand them cash, and there’s no credit card coming back, and no germs,” he said.

This story was originally published by Sean Daly at WFTS.

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.