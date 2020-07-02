Former presidential candidate Herman Cain hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis

Menu

Molly Riley/AP
FILE - In this June 20, 2014 file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington. Trump says Herman Cain withdraws from consideration for Fed seat amid focus on past allegations. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jul 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-02 15:03:23-04

ATLANTA, Ga. – Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Cain’s staff announced on Thursday that the 74-year-old businessman was informed on Monday that he had contracted the coronavirus.

By Wednesday, Cain had developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization and he was admitted into an Atlanta-area hospital, according to a statement.

As of Thursday, staff says Cain is resting comfortably, he is awake and alert, and hasn’t yet required a respirator.

“There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus, but we don’t know he is a fighter who has beaten Stage 4 cancer,” the statement reads. “With God’s help, we are confident he will make a quick and complete recovery…”

Cain recently attended President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He tweeted a photo from the June 20 event.

