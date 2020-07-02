Former presidential candidate Herman Cain hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis

ATLANTA, Ga. – Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Cain’s staff announced on Thursday that the 74-year-old businessman was informed on Monday that he had contracted the coronavirus.

By Wednesday, Cain had developed symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization and he was admitted into an Atlanta-area hospital, according to a statement.

As of Thursday, staff says Cain is resting comfortably, he is awake and alert, and hasn’t yet required a respirator.

“There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted the coronavirus, but we don’t know he is a fighter who has beaten Stage 4 cancer,” the statement reads. “With God’s help, we are confident he will make a quick and complete recovery…”



We are sorry to announce that Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently receiving treatment in an Atlanta-area hospital. Please keep him, and all who are battling this virus, in your prayers. Our full statement appears below. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lDRW7Rla4e — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 2, 2020

Cain recently attended President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He tweeted a photo from the June 20 event.