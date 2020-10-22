Menu

Former Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes in intensive care with COVID-19

Olivier Hoslet /AP
Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes takes off her protective mask prior to a press conference following the National Security Council meeting on the COVID-19 outbreak, in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Belgium's prime minister announced Wednesday a relaxation of social-distancing rules as part of a less stringent long-term coronavirus strategy, despite the steady rise of COVID-19 cases in a country already hard-hit by the virus. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP)
Posted at 4:49 AM, Oct 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-22 07:49:01-04

BRUSSELS — Belgian Foreign Minister and former Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes has been hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19.

Wilmes, who was in charge when the first wave of infections hit the country this spring, now serves in the new government led by Alexander De Croo.

Elke Pattyn, a spokesperson at the Foreign Ministry, told The Associated Press that Wilmes is stable and conscious. She said her condition “is not worrying.”

The 45-year-old Wilmes, who was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening, said last week she thought she got infected within her family circle.

Belgium, a country of 11.5 million inhabitants, has been severely hit by COVID-19 and is currently seeing a sharp rise in new cases. More than 10,000 people have died from coronavirus-related complications in Belgium.

