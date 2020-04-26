Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

'Follow the Flag' group drapes giant American flag outside Utah hospital

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 13
A group called &quot;Follow the Flag&quot; hung a massive American flag on the side of McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, in honor of first responders and healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
'Follow the Flag' group drapes giant American flag outside Utah hospital
'Follow the Flag' group drapes giant American flag outside Utah hospital
'Follow the Flag' group drapes giant American flag outside Utah hospital
'Follow the Flag' group drapes giant American flag outside Utah hospital
'Follow the Flag' group drapes giant American flag outside Utah hospital
Posted at 7:30 PM, Apr 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-25 22:30:45-04

<div class="RichTextArticleBody"> <div class="RichTextArticleBody-body"><p>As a way to honor healthcare providers and first responders, a massive American flag now covers part of the north tower at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Utah.< /p><p>The group "Follow the Flag" unveiled a 30’x60’ flag called "The Lieutenant" on Saturday morning with hospital workers, law enforcement and fire personnel watching from the ground below.</p> <div class="Enhancement"> <div class="Enhancement-item"> <div class="FacebookUrl"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/fox13newsutah/videos/658821048028302/?__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARDirG_mlhR9-SKJl-64bzntadoBe5-SeiMDgprMeO4Lw7uWgwRuDZfQ1vMVKI8yJbmNCzkis76OE44rDFBsPdUx4kgMk1jPe3CsnMTpp6999PEWXXCuHyw4M-Y6l9e2ImfPiYDdlbdtNNFHJ8Czio8lfgHHjR4sATgEfjMmvCoUV4k0Mc9rEFcFm5ehlvxrcjVLL5lcbHHP3NR5uR_BNNhYtcgCDmVXKZ6V5HZL9nKy7pWpY2pjKGsjm6bSLbSeRk9nd78RZs_cjunArhATHEOCGxa5cU9NyyDfcjb1nQPMROkXc_9wIaxflUmjWDAI22Prq4k_pO4fMHz7M09vD9U80Y-bkQ&amp;__tn__=-R"></div> </div> </div> </div> <p></p><p>“South Ogden Fire, Police and EMTs were there to support with their vehicles and trucks as well. We thank them for their support. A special thank you to the staff at McKay-Dee and Intermountain Healthcare for allowing this honor flight to happen,” Follow the Flag wrote on their website.</p><p>The flag will fly for three days and will be illuminated by a spotlight from dawn until dusk. Over 300 roadside flags will remain in place during the day and retrieved at night.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p>As a way to honor healthcare providers and first responders, a massive American flag now covers part of the north tower at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in South Ogden.<span class="Enhancement"> <span class="Enhancement-item">https://t.co/aHjG5gdxVG</span> </span> </p><p>(Video courtesy Kyle Nordfors) <span class="Enhancement"> <span class="Enhancement-item">pic.twitter.com/8zXvHVYbgC</span> </span> </p><p>— FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) <span class="Enhancement"> <span class="Enhancement-item">April 25, 2020</span> </span> </p></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></div> </div>

KSTU's Brian Schnee first reported this story.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.