'Follow the Flag' group drapes giant American flag outside Utah hospital

<div class="RichTextArticleBody"> <div class="RichTextArticleBody-body"><p>As a way to honor healthcare providers and first responders, a massive American flag now covers part of the north tower at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in Utah.< /p><p>The group "Follow the Flag" unveiled a 30’x60’ flag called "The Lieutenant" on Saturday morning with hospital workers, law enforcement and fire personnel watching from the ground below.</p> <div class="Enhancement"> <div class="Enhancement-item"> <div class="FacebookUrl"> <div class="fb-post" data-href="https://www.facebook.com/fox13newsutah/videos/658821048028302/?__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARDirG_mlhR9-SKJl-64bzntadoBe5-SeiMDgprMeO4Lw7uWgwRuDZfQ1vMVKI8yJbmNCzkis76OE44rDFBsPdUx4kgMk1jPe3CsnMTpp6999PEWXXCuHyw4M-Y6l9e2ImfPiYDdlbdtNNFHJ8Czio8lfgHHjR4sATgEfjMmvCoUV4k0Mc9rEFcFm5ehlvxrcjVLL5lcbHHP3NR5uR_BNNhYtcgCDmVXKZ6V5HZL9nKy7pWpY2pjKGsjm6bSLbSeRk9nd78RZs_cjunArhATHEOCGxa5cU9NyyDfcjb1nQPMROkXc_9wIaxflUmjWDAI22Prq4k_pO4fMHz7M09vD9U80Y-bkQ&__tn__=-R"></div> </div> </div> </div> <p></p><p>“South Ogden Fire, Police and EMTs were there to support with their vehicles and trucks as well. We thank them for their support. A special thank you to the staff at McKay-Dee and Intermountain Healthcare for allowing this honor flight to happen,” Follow the Flag wrote on their website.</p><p>The flag will fly for three days and will be illuminated by a spotlight from dawn until dusk. Over 300 roadside flags will remain in place during the day and retrieved at night.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p>As a way to honor healthcare providers and first responders, a massive American flag now covers part of the north tower at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital in South Ogden.<span class="Enhancement"> <span class="Enhancement-item">https://t.co/aHjG5gdxVG</span> </span> </p><p>(Video courtesy Kyle Nordfors) <span class="Enhancement"> <span class="Enhancement-item">pic.twitter.com/8zXvHVYbgC</span> </span> </p><p>— FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) <span class="Enhancement"> <span class="Enhancement-item">April 25, 2020</span> </span> </p></blockquote> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script></div> </div>

KSTU's Brian Schnee first reported this story.