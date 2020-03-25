Floyd Cardoz: Celebrity chef and 'Top Chef Masters' contestant dies of COVID-19 at 59

Floyd Cardoz, a chef and restaurateur known for winning season 3 of "Top Chef Masters," has died after contracting COVID-19. He was 59.

Esquire and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Cardoz's death.

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing away of Chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years), Co-Founder, Hunger Inc. Hospitality, on March 25, 2020 in New Jersey, USA," a statement from Cardoz's company read, according to THR. "He is survived by his mother Beryl, wife Barkha and sons Justin and Peter. Floyd tested positive for Covid 19, in USA, on March 18 and was being treated for the same at Mountainside Medical Centre, New Jersey, USA."

Cardoz contracted the coronavirus following an international trip earlier this month. Days ago, Cardoz posted an Instagram showing himself in the hospital.

Cardoz was born in Mumbai, India, and got is start in the culinary world at the Taj Mahal Intercontinental Hotel. After studying in Switzerland, Cardoz moved to New York.

Cardoz distinguished himself when he opened Tabla in New York in 1998. The restaurant, which earned a three-star review from The New York Times, opened the door for more chefs with Indian backgrounds.

Top Chef hosts, contestants and other culinary giants mourned Cardoz's death following the announcement on Wednesday.

.@floydcardoz made us all so proud. Nobody who lived in NY in the early aughts could forget how delicious and packed Tabla always was. He had an impish smile, an innate need to make those around him happy, and a delicious touch. This is a huge loss... pic.twitter.com/Q6eRVIpZkL — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 25, 2020

Floyd. You were a gem. You were an amazing human and chef. You were a father and husband full of love and grace. I am so sorry. I love you. Rest in Peace my friend. #floydcardoz — Hugh Acheson (@HughAcheson) March 25, 2020

Floyd did so much to advance the cause of Indian food and Indian people in America. He was generous, funny, and warm, and I've always wished I could turn back time and eat at Tabla. Sending love to his family. https://t.co/nLMm9ALwmW — Priya Krishna (@PKgourmet) March 25, 2020