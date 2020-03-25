Menu

Floyd Cardoz: Celebrity chef and 'Top Chef Masters' contestant dies of COVID-19 at 59

Posted: 11:09 AM, Mar 25, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-25 14:09:37-04
Floyd Cardoz attends &quot;The Hundred-Foot Journey&quot; premiere on Monday, August 4, 2014 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Floyd Cardoz: Celebrity chef and 'Top Chef Masters' contestant dies of COVID-19 at 59

Floyd Cardoz, a chef and restaurateur known for winning season 3 of "Top Chef Masters," has died after contracting COVID-19. He was 59.

Esquire and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Cardoz's death.

"It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing away of Chef Floyd Cardoz (59 years), Co-Founder, Hunger Inc. Hospitality, on March 25, 2020 in New Jersey, USA," a statement from Cardoz's company read, according to THR. "He is survived by his mother Beryl, wife Barkha and sons Justin and Peter. Floyd tested positive for Covid 19, in USA, on March 18 and was being treated for the same at Mountainside Medical Centre, New Jersey, USA."

Cardoz contracted the coronavirus following an international trip earlier this month. Days ago, Cardoz posted an Instagram showing himself in the hospital.

Cardoz was born in Mumbai, India, and got is start in the culinary world at the Taj Mahal Intercontinental Hotel. After studying in Switzerland, Cardoz moved to New York.

Cardoz distinguished himself when he opened Tabla in New York in 1998. The restaurant, which earned a three-star review from The New York Times, opened the door for more chefs with Indian backgrounds.

Top Chef hosts, contestants and other culinary giants mourned Cardoz's death following the announcement on Wednesday.

