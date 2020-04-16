Florida school district runs out of food for students, says some took extra and sold food for profit

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School District — which has been providing free food once a week to families amid the coronavirus pandemic — said it did not have enough food for students this week because of some "greedy" individuals.

The school district said some people were visiting multiple sites to get free food and then selling that food for a profit.

"It's a shame some of our constituents were coming through the line at multiple schools and taking away food from children in need," said Hillsborough County School District Superintendent Addison Davis.

The district has been providing families with one pound of lunch meat, a loaf of bread, milk, juice and other snacks.

"My job as superintendent of schools is to take care of every one of our students every single day," Davis said.

The district said people in at least 50 cars went to multiple locations to receive free food. It appears they sold the food on social media platforms for a profit.

"A few of our community members would go to multiple sites and take food from children and seek to build their financial portfolio on the children who did not have food today," Davis said.

The district has remained flexible, allowing families to pick up food at any of the sites. It will adjust its protocols to make sure people do not take advantage of the system.

This story was originally published by Julie Salomone on WFTS in Tampa, Florida.