Florida has 'all the markings' to become the next COVID-19 epicenter, study says

AP
NIAID Follow Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML
Posted at 4:53 AM, Jun 18, 2020
Coronavirus cases are spiking nationwide, and experts say Florida could be the next epicenter in the pandemic.

That warning comes via Wednesday's projections from a model by scientists at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania.

Florida was one of 10 states that saw a record number of new COVID-19 cases this week.

According to the model, Florida has "all of the markings of the next large epicenter of coronavirus transmission" and risks being the "worst it has ever been."

Twenty-one states are seeing an upward trend in new cases of the coronavirus.

