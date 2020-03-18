Florida governor orders no groups of more than 10 people on beaches

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced new regulations on all Florida beaches to deal with preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the governor said he's applying CDC guidelines to beaches.

DeSantis said there will be no groups of more than 10 people allowed on beaches, and everyone must stay six feet apart.

Spring Breakers continued to flock to Clearwater Beach on Tuesday and many believe the new guidelines will be hard to regulate.

"It's spring break, we're all out here in big groups, and I think they're going to have a hard time trying to split everybody up if that's what they're trying to do," said Jacob O'Neil, who is on spring break.

Tampa Bay area counties say they want visitors to be respectful and abide by the new guidelines. Their plan is to educate people prior to enforcement.

This story was originally published by Wendi Lane on WFTS in Tampa, Florida.