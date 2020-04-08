First lady spreads Easter cheer to workers during pandemic

Melania Trump is spreading some colorful Easter cheer to workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

She is sending 25,000 commemorative Easter eggs to Washington, D.C.-area children's hospitals, government agencies, aid groups and grocery stores that are serving the public.

The pastel-colored wooden eggs would have been handed out to participants at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, which had been scheduled for April 13, the day after Easter.

But the event was cancelled due to concern about large gatherings during the coronavirus. outbreak.