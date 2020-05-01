Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

FEMA placed order for 100,000 body bags in preparation for 'worst case scenario'

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
John Minchillo/AP
A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheels a body to a refrigerated trailer serving as a makeshift morgue at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
FEMA placed order for 100,000 body bags in preparation for 'worst case scenario'
Posted at 8:50 AM, May 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-01 11:50:01-04

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has ordered 100,000 body bags in what officials say is a "worst possible case national scenario," according to The Wall Street Journal and NBC News.

FEMA placed the $5.1 million order to a California-based company on April 21. Officials expect the order to be fulfilled by May 4.

In April, FEMA asked the Pentagon for help in securing 100,000 body bags in anticipation of the spread of the coronavirus. According to The Wall Street Journal, the April 21 purchase is "separate" from that request.

A day before FEMA placed the order for the body bags, President Donald Trump told reporters that he expected between 60,000 and 70,000 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. As of Friday, more than 63,000 people were confirmed to have been killed by the virus, according to a database kept by Johns Hopkins.

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation — a model routinely used by the White House — currently projects that the virus will kill just over 72,000 Americans by August. Other models cited by the CDC project as many as 100,000 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.