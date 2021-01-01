Feds won’t charge distilleries for producing hand sanitizer after imposing fees on businesses

During the onset of the pandemic when hygiene products were scarce, a number of distilleries across the US stepped up by producing hand sanitizer in lieu of producing beverages.

These distilleries did so as a way to help the nation battle the coronavirus.

Then in recent days, reports rolled in that distilleries were facing fees imposed by the federal government. CNN reported that these fees were $15,000 that drug makers have to pay. The price came as a surprise to many small businesses that were hoping to help their communities.

The US Department of Health and Human Services acknowledged this was a mistake on Thursday.

“Small businesses who stepped up to fight COVID-19 should be applauded by their government, not taxed for doing so,” said HHS chief of staff Brian Harrison. “I’m pleased to announce we have directed FDA to cease enforcement of these arbitrary, surprise user fees. Happy New Year, distilleries, and cheers to you for helping keep us safe!”