FDA panel to meet, vote on granting Emergency Use Authorization to Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

An FDA panel will meet on Thursday and vote on whether to recommend Emergency Use Authorization to a COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna.

If the vote passes, it will keep the Moderna vaccine on schedule to be distributed to patients across the country as early next week.

Thursday's meeting of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will begin at 9 a.m. and likely last until around 6 p.m. Before the close of the meeting, the committee will hold a vote on whether to recommend Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Should the panel recommend EUA, the FDA as a whole would then need to file its own EUA approval. The final step would be a formal recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that Americans should receive the vaccine.

Last Thursday, the committee voted in favor of granting EUA to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. By Monday, it was being administered across the country.

The panel's meeting comes days after a key FDA report upheld the safety and efficacy results of the Moderna vaccine's Phase III trials. Those statistics showed that the vaccine was 95% effective with no severe side-effects.

"FDA has determined that the Sponsor has provided adequate information to ensure the vaccine's quality and consistency for authorization of the product under an EUA," the report said.

An approval of Moderna's vaccine would immediately boost the supply levels of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. Millions of doses are ready to be shipped across the country as soon as approval is granted.

The arrival of COVID-19 vaccines comes amid the bleakest stretch to date in the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. is currently seeing the highest level of new cases (213.000) and deaths (2,500) each day, according to seven-day rolling averages totaled by the COVID Tracking Project. More Americans than ever are also battling the virus in a hospital (113,000).