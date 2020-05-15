Menu

FDA giving White House new guidance on rapid COVID-19 test

Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - In this Friday, April 24, 2020, file photo, Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, speaks about the new coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence listens. Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Hahn, have placed themselves in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, another stark reminder that not even one of the nation’s most secure buildings is immune from the virus. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Posted at 6:59 AM, May 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-15 09:59:05-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Food and Drug Administration says his agency has provided new guidance to the White House after data suggested a rapid COVID-19 test used by President Donald Trump may produce false negatives.

FDA Commissioner Steve Hahn said Friday if a person is suspected of having the disease caused by the coronavirus but a test is negative "it might be worth ... getting a second confirmatory test."

He says that's what the FDA's "guidance is about."

The Abbott Laboratories test is used daily at the White House.

New York University researchers reported results suggesting it can miss up to half the infections caught by a rival test.

Abbott rejected the findings.

