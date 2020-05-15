FDA giving White House new guidance on rapid COVID-19 test

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Food and Drug Administration says his agency has provided new guidance to the White House after data suggested a rapid COVID-19 test used by President Donald Trump may produce false negatives.

FDA Commissioner Steve Hahn said Friday if a person is suspected of having the disease caused by the coronavirus but a test is negative "it might be worth ... getting a second confirmatory test."

He says that's what the FDA's "guidance is about."

The Abbott Laboratories test is used daily at the White House.

New York University researchers reported results suggesting it can miss up to half the infections caught by a rival test.

Abbott rejected the findings.