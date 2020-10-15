FBI warns of pandemic-related charity scams

The FBI issued a warning on Wednesday alerting Americans to scammers using the coronavirus to solicit donations for fraudulent charities.

Federal law enforcement officials say they have received reports that scammers are using the pandemic to steal money, personal information or both.

The FBI says that often, the fraudsters will use the name of a real charity to conduct their scam. The FBI adds that criminals may spoof their caller ID number to make it appear the call originated from a legitimate charity.

“Be careful,” the FBI said.

The FBI offered the following advice to Americans:

The best way to protect yourself is by doing your research. Here are some tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of a charity fraud: