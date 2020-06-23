Menu

Fauci to appear at Congressional hearing as COVID-19 cases rise in many parts of country

Patrick Semansky/AP
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies before a House Oversight Committee hearing on preparedness for and response to the coronavirus outbreak on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 5:56 AM, Jun 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-23 08:56:38-04

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci is returning to Capitol Hill at a fraught moment for the nation's pandemic response.

Coronavirus cases are rising in about half the states and political polarization is competing for attention with public health recommendations.

Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, is testifying Tuesday before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, along with Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Stephen Hahn, the head of the Food and Drug Administration.

Fauci, formerly a fixture at daily coronavirus briefings held by the Trump administration at the White House, has continued to make regular media appearances. However, he has not appeared on camera at the White House in several weeks.

The nation is emerging from weeks of stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns. But that's being done in an uneven way, with some states far less cautious than others.

The hearing takes place just days after President Donald Trump said at a rally on Saturday that he asked officials in his administration to "slow down" testing capacity in order to keep the number of confirmed cases steady. During a briefing on Monday press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany said that Trump's comments were made "in jest."

However, in an interview with Scripps national politics editor Joe St. George, Trump did not specifically say if he asked officials to slow down testing, but added that "if it did slow down, frankly, I think we're way ahead of ourselves."

