Fauci, other top health experts to testify at Senate hearing Tuesday

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert. and CDC Director Robert Redfield will testify on Capitol Hill Tuesday at a Senate Committee Hearing.

The hearing, hosted by the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP), is to provide Americans with an update on the federal government's efforts toward "safely getting back to work and back to school."

Among the other health experts expected to attend are FDA Director Stephen Hahn and Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir.

The hearing comes as several states struggle to contain the virus as they start to reopen amid a nationwide jump in case counts.

The U.S. reported upwards of 40,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, Saturday and Sunday — some of the biggest daily spikes since the pandemic began.

The increase is evident in more than half of the states in the nation. Florida, Texas and Arizona are getting hit especially hard.

In the Sunshine State, beaches have closed for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

For its part, Texas has begun scaling back the reopening of its economy.