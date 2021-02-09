Families can soon apply for coronavirus-related funeral expenses through FEMA

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday that families of coronavirus victims can soon apply to have funeral expenses paid for through a fund through FEMA.

In the last stimulus bill signed into law in December, $2 billion were earmarked to pay for funeral expenses. The money was placed in the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund.

“I am happy to say, to help people who are victims of COVID and don't have the dollars on their own to pay for the funeral and burial of loved ones,” Schumer said.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, said that up to $7,000 in funeral expenditures will be covered. The funding is retroactive to March 2020, she said.

FEMA released a statement on how families can apply for funds.