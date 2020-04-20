Facebook's county-by-county maps show where Americans are reporting COVID-19 symptoms

PITTSBURGH, Penn. – Facebook released its first county-by-county maps Monday that show where Americans have reported experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

The maps are based on aggregate data from a survey that Facebook users voluntarily take part in. The social media platform is working with Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) to update the maps daily throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Each day, Facebook invites some of its U.S. users to voluntarily answer the CMU survey about any COVID-19 symptoms they might be experiencing. The survey is controlled by CMU and individual responses are not shared with Facebook. Likewise, Google is helping CMU distribute one-question surveys to its users and results also are not shared with the company.

Thus far, CMU says it’s receiving about 1 million responses per week from Facebook users. Last week, almost 600,000 users of the Google Opinion Rewards and AdMob apps were answering another CMU survey each day. Most of the data sources are available on a county level and the researchers say they have good coverage of the 601 U.S. counties with at least 100,000 people.