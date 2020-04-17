Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen being released from prison due to pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday.

Cohen is locked up at FCI Otisville in New York. He pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress.

Cohen will remain under quarantine for 14 days before he is released.

Federal statistics show 14 inmates and seven staff members at the prison have tested positive for coronavirus.

