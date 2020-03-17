Menu

European Union to ban most foreign travelers for 30 days to curb virus

Posted: 2:05 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-17 17:11:29-04
A man looks at departure boards at the main hall of the nearly empty Central train station in Brussels, Monday, March 16, 2020. Belgium has closed schools, restaurants and bars as well as cancelled cultural and sporting events in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have agreed to immediately impose travel restrictions on most foreigners entering Europe for at least 30 days to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

With virus cases in Europe numbering over 60,000, nervous national governments have introduced individual border closures and quarantines.

The EU sought over three hours of video talks Tuesday to forge a united front against an illness that is also wreaking economic havoc.

European Council President Charles Michel said the 27 EU countries agreed to impose border restrictions on tourism and non-essential business “as fast as possible.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said citizens of Switzerland, Liechtenstein, the United Kingdom and Norway are exempt.

