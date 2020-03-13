England cancels all soccer matches through at least April 4, including Premier League games

The English Football Association, the English Premier League and the English Football League — the three most powerful entities governing soccer in England — have agreed to suspend soccer in England as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement released by the Premier League, the three bodies are suspending play through at least April 4.

"In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority," Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said.

The agreement means that all four tiers of professional soccer in England will suspend play. The systems includes dozens of teams.

The agreement also covers the English national team and its youth affiliates.

The announcement comes at least a day after nearly all sporting events in the United States — the NBA, the NHL, the MLB, the NCAA and PGA — were canceled for at least the next few weeks.

The Premier League, the top tier of English professional soccer, is one of the most valuable sports league in the world. In Forbes' 2019 rankings of the most valuable sports franchises, five Premier League teams were included.

