Employee quits job after being told he can't work from home amid COVID-19 outbreak

It started with an email carrying the subject line: Why are we still in the office?

That email led to the end of Nick Wheeler’s time as a system engineer for Charter Communications.

"The science of social distancing is real. We have the complete ability to our jobs from home,” he wrote.

Wheeler says Charter wouldn't let employees work from home, despite much of his work was done on a laptop.

“What I do is literally interfaced with systems that are in data centers in other states,” Wheeler explained.

Wheeler says he and co-workers recently raised concerns as the outbreak grew. Then, he sent the email last week. It went to 460 people at Charter, including his senior vice president.

"Coming into the office now is pointlessly reckless. It’s also socially irresponsible. Charter, like the rest of us, should do what’s necessary to stop the spread of coronavirus,” Wheeler’s email read.

Wheeler says not long after he hit send on the email, he was called to his boss' office. He said the company gave him the option of using his vacation time.

"I could take my personal leave time and go home and stay home as long as I have leave time, if I was worried about my health,” Wheeler said. “I took my badge off and I offered it to my vice president, because I didn’t feel that was an appropriate response.”

Charter agreed that Wheeler resign.

Charter Communications said it would not discuss internal policy or specific employee situations.

It did provide this statement:

“As one of FEMA’s Community Lifeline sectors, our services are essential. We are working around the clock to deliver uninterrupted internet, telephone and TV news services to our 29 million customers including critical institutions like hospitals, first responders and government facilities. During this time, continuing to maintain our operations, while applying the latest CDC guidelines, ensures we provide these vital communications which help flatten the curve and protect the country. We are reviewing our business and employee continuity plans daily, and will adjust accordingly.”

Human Resources expert Lorrie Ray with the Employers Council says there are not a lot of options if employers are requiring their employees to work.

Even though the coronavirus outbreak is considered a pandemic, it's still the employer's call whether an employee can work from home. Ray says people should not be afraid to talk to their boss if they have concerns.

Wheeler's concerns were enough for him leave his position at Charter Communications.

He says right now social distance is a job everyone needs to take seriously.

“There's no reason for any of us to be that close to each other in a time of crisis, in a time of crisis involving around infectious disease,” he said.

The email Nick Wheeler sent to Charter Communications follows:

I do not understand why we are still coming into the office as the COVID-19 pandemic surges around us.

The CDC guidelines are clear.

The CDPHE guidelines are clear.

The WHO guidelines are clear.

The science of social distancing is real.

We have the complete ability to do our jobs entirely from home.

Coming into the office now is pointlessly reckless. It’s also socially irresponsible. Charter, like the rest of us, should do what is necessary to help reduce the spread of Coronavirus. Social distancing has a real slowing effect on the virus - that means lives can be saved.

A hazard condition isn’t acceptable for the infrastructure beyond the short-term. Why is it acceptable for our health?

So why are we still here?

