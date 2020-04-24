Eminem donates 'mom's spaghetti' to Detroit hospital workers

DETROIT, Mich. -- Eminem sent a special meal to employees at a hospital in his hometown of Detroit as a thank you to the healthcare workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

The award-winning rapper gave caregivers spaghetti meals and Henry Ford Health System took it as a play on words from his song "Lose Yourself" on the "8 Mile" movie soundtrack.

"Our #HealthcareHeroes 'lost themselves' in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem," the health care system wrote in an Instagram post. "Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members! 🍝"

The rap artist recently celebrated 12 years of sobriety on social media after getting clean in 2008.

Detroit is one of the metro areas that has been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, along with New York City and New Orleans.

As of Friday morning, nearly 3,000 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Michigan and more than 35,000 cases have been confirmed in the state, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

This story was originally published by Cara Ball at WXYZ.