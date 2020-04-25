Earnhardt race car up for auction to fund virus relief work

WELCOME, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR team owner Richard Childress is auctioning off one of racing legend Dale Earnhardt's cars to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

The Charlotte Observer reports that this is the first time Childress has sold or given away an original Earnhardt car from his personal collection.

A news release Thursday from Richard Childress Racing officials doesn't specify which of Earnhardt's trademark No. 3 race cars is up for auction.

"I’ve grown my personal collection of memorabilia throughout my career in NASCAR and have enjoyed each of these items but it’s time to open it up to collectors and use the proceeds to support much needed causes during this unique time in history," said Childress in a press release. "From the Earnhardt years, to the Harvick years to our current drivers and beyond, there are items in this collection that will appeal to a variety of collectors. It’s so special to me to be able to share these exclusive items and give back to America at the same time. All proceeds will benefit charities and organizations who need our help right now to fight COVID-19."

Childress tweeted Friday that parting with one of his cars is "a small sacrifice" for him to make.