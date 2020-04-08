Dr. Fauci to discuss developments in COVID-19 pandemic during JAMA Q&A

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Dr. Anthony Fauci is scheduled to participate in a Q&A about coronavirus with the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA).

Starting at about 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Fauci will discuss recent development in the global COVID-19 pandemic with JAMA Editor Howard Bauchner, M.D.

Fauci, an advisor on the White House’s coronavirus task force, has become the face of the fight against COVID-19, the illness that has nearly 13,000 people in the U.S. to date.

Fuaci has spent his career studying infectious diseases. He’s currently the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The Q&A with Fauci comes at a time when the doctor says Americans should expect the number of coronavirus deaths to continue to climb.

“It’s going to be a bad week for deaths,” Fauci told Fox News on Wednesday. After this week, the expert said the U.S. should see the “beginning of a turnaround.”

Previously, the Trump administration has predicted that COVID-19 would claim the lives of 100,000 to 240,000 people in the U.S. However, Fauci believes those numbers will fall as people continue to practice social distancing and take other precautions to help stop the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, Fauci predicted that the U.S. will be able to reopen its schools, but it depends how the country responds to the pandemic and if we see a rebound in cases later in the year.

"I fully expect – though, I'm humble enough to know that I can't accurately predict – that by the time we get to the fall that we will have this under control, enough that it certainly will not be the way it is now where people are shutting schools."

