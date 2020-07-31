Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Dr. Fauci says goggles could offer an additional layer of protection against COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rodrigo Abd/AP
A cleaning woman eyes the camera through her fogged up goggles, inside the intensive care unit for COVID-19, at the Guillermo Almenara hospital in Lima, Peru, Friday, May 22, 2020. Despite strict measures to control the virus, this South American nation of 32 million has become one of the countries worst hit by the disease. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Dr. Fauci says goggles could offer an additional layer of protection against COVID-19
Posted at 6:48 PM, Jul 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-30 21:48:35-04

During an interview with ABC News on Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that wearing goggles can offer an additional layer of protection against the coronavirus.

Fauci’s suggestion was not an official recommendation, but the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, explained why eyes can also be responsible for coronavirus infections.

"You have mucosa in the nose, mucosa in the mouth, but you also have mucosa in the eye," Fauci said. "Theoretically, you should protect all the mucosal surfaces. So if you have goggles or an eye shield you should use it."

Fauci said his suggestion might become an official recommendation for the public at some point, much how like masks became an official recommendation in April. The CDC, however, has included eye protection in some of its sets of guidance for healthcare workers, depending on the circumstance.

Last month, the Lancet published a study funded by the World Health Organization that indicated that wearing eye protection decreases the risk of catching the virus. The study suggests that wearing eye protection resulted in a 78% reduction in infection; infection via the ocular route might occur by aerosol transmission or self-inoculation, the study said. This point was one the researchers had less confidence in, and further data is needed to draw a conclusion.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!