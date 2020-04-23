Don't worry, kids: Dr. Anthony Fauci says the Tooth Fairy can't catch the coronavirus

One of the White House's top health experts says any kid that loses a tooth during the coronavirus pandemic can still expect full payment from the tooth fairy.

New Zealand's Prime Minister has already declared the Tooth Fairy an "essential worker" and able to perform its job during pandemic. Now, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases says the Tooth Fairy is immune to COVID-19 and unable to catch or spread the virus.

Fauci was asked to address the Tooth Fairy's susceptibility during an appearance on actor Will Smith's Snapchat show, Will From Home. Ava, a 7-year-old girl from Los Angeles, asked the doctor if the tooth fairy would still be able to pay up for a lost front tooth, and if it could catch the virus.

"I don't think you need to worry about the Tooth Fairy. So when your tooth falls out, I'll guarantee you that that Tooth Fairy is not going to get sick, and is not going to get infected," Fauci said.

Watch the clip from Smith's Instagram page below.