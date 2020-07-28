Donald Trump Jr. temporarily suspended from tweeting for spreading disinformation about COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr. has been temporarily suspended from certain functions on Twitter for violating the website's rules for spreading misinformation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a screenshot of Trump Jr.'s account shared by Republican strategist Andrew Surabian, Twitter suspended the president's son over a tweet that included a video with dubious COVID-19 information.

On Monday, Trump Jr. tweeted a video of a group of people who claimed to be doctors who were touting the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine, a drug which the president has said is an effective treatment for COVID-19. The video also discouraged the use of masks.

Several studies have shown the drug has not been effective in treating the virus, and in June, the FDA removed an Emergency Use Authorization for the drug in connection with COVID-19 treatments.

CNN reports that the video was originally published by Breitbart News. Facebook and YouTube reportedly removed the video from their platforms Monday as the video began to go viral.

According to Surabian's screenshot, the Trump Jr. has been barred from tweeting, retweeting, "liking" tweets or following other accounts. The president's son still has the ability to send direct messages and view his timeline.

BREAKING: @Twitter & @jack have suspended @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting a viral video of medical doctors talking about Hydroxychloroquine. Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they're continuing to engage in open election interference - full stop. pic.twitter.com/7dJbauq43O — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 28, 2020

This story is breaking and will be updated.