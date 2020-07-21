Dollar Tree, Family Dollar reversed course, now 'request' customers to wear masks

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have reversed course with their mask requirement and are now "requesting" customers to wear them inside their stores.

On July 8, the retailer announced on their website that masks were required for anyone that was inside the store - associates, vendors, and customers, Forbes reported.

But in an update that was posted to their site on Thursday, the company is requesting masks to be worn.

But will "require face coverings where required by state or local ordinance," the company said.