Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Dog in Texas first animal to be infected in state with virus that causes coronavirus in humans

items.[0].image.alt
2014 Getty Images
Matthias Rietschel/Getty Images
ZWICKAU, GERMANY - AUGUST 23: A Chihuahua dog waits inside a Trabant 601 car as fans of the East German Trabant car gather for their 7th annual get-together on August 23, 2014 in Zwickau, Germany. Hundreds of Trabant enthusiasts arrived to spend the weekend admiring each others cars, trading stories and enjoying activities. The Trabant, dinky and small by modern standards, was the iconic car produced in former communist East Germany and today has a strong cult following. (Photo by Matthias Rietschel/Getty Images)
Dog in Texas first animal to be infected with virus that causes coronavirus in humans
Posted at 10:12 AM, Jul 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-10 13:15:00-04

Officials with the Texas Animal Health Commission say a 2-year-old dog in Texas is the first animal in the state to be infected with the virus that causes the coronavirus in humans.

In a news release, the officials with the health commission said the Tarrant County dog was tested by a veterinary as a precaution after its owners had the virus.

“Based on current knowledge, there is no evidence that pets play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people,” said Dr. Andy Schwartz, State Veterinarian in the release. “It’s always important to restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just like you would other people if you are infected with COVID-19 in order to protect them from infection.”

The veterinary says the dog is healthy.

There are now 12 other animals in the United States that have tested positive for the virus, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

Officials say routine testing of animals is not recommended at this time.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Good Morning Tucson