Doctors at Florida practice forgo salaries so staff members can continue to get paid

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- Health care workers are on the frontlines in this war against the coronavirus, working long hours to help keep everyone safe and healthy.

With positions being cut across the country, one practice in Palm Beach County, Florida, is taking a major step to help keep its workers employed.

“We are very fortunate to have an employer like the Orthopedic Center,” said employee Leany Speranza.

The waiting room, halls and offices are nearly empty inside the Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County after the coronavirus forced doctors to cancel all elective surgeries and make drastic changes.

“We’ve limited the number of patients per day. We have one and occasionally two physicians in each office. The rest of the physicians are working remotely,” said Dr. Marvin Kohn, the managing physician at the Orthopedic Center of Palm Beach County.

WPTV

During these tough times, he said all the partners and doctors are forgoing their salaries for the time being to help keep their more than 100 employees working and earning a paycheck.

“They have enough stress at home. Some of them are single moms, others their spouses or significant others have lost their jobs,” said Kohn.

The practice is only seeing emergency cases, which is helping conserve equipment and supplies for nearby hospitals.

The Orthopedic Center is still operating in three locations to cut down on the number of patients in the waiting room. Kohn said the doctors will keep working without pay so staff members can support their families.

“They’re doing everything they can to make sure we ourselves, along with the patients, are good,” said Speranza.

It is a glimmer of hope during this dark time.

WPTV

This story was originally published by Ryan Hughes at WPTV.